Gunmen Kidnap Oyo Hotel Owner, His Wife, 3 Children, 5 Relatives & A Guest

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped one Olukunle Oyedokun, a hotelier, and his wife from a hotel in Ajaawa, Ogbomoso, Ogo-Oluwa LGA of Oyo state.

The incident was said to have occurred around 10:30pm on Saturday.

The gunmen were also said to have kidnapped Oyedokun’s three children, five relatives, and a guest.

It was gathered that when the gunmen invaded the area, they shot sporadically into the air, before carrying out the abduction.

When TheCable contacted Adewale Osifeso, the Oyo state police command spokesperson, he confirmed the development, saying a team of operatives is on the trail of the perpetrators.

However, Osifeso did not confirm the number of persons kidnapped during the incident, noting that he will reach out after the police completes its investigation.

“It is confirmed that an unfortunate abduction happened in Ajaawa over the weekend. As we speak, our team of operatives are actively on the case,” he said.

There has been a series of kidnapping incidents across Oyo state in recent times.

Last Wednesday, Suleiman Quadri, an Amotekun operative, was shot dead by unknown gunmen, following an attack on a community in Fiditi in Oyo.

On April 22, 18 passengers travelling along Eruwa/Igbo-Ora road, Ibarapa area of the state were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

On April 8, four persons were abducted after an attack on several communities across Igangan in Ibarapa area of the state.



