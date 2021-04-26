Gunmen Kidnap Students Of University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM)

Gunmen have abducted some students of the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State.

The school authority, on Monday, confirmed that an unspecified number of students of the institution were on Sunday taken away at gunpoint.

The Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Mrs Rosemary Waku, made the disclosure in a statement made available to our correspondent in Makurdi.

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the campus on Sunday 25th April 2021.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies.

“The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place,” Waku stated.



