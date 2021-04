Gunmen have attacked military and police checkpoints along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

It was gathered the gunmen, who launched the attacks around 8pm on Saturday, killed four policemen and two soldiers.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-gunmen-kill-policemen-soldiers-in-rivers-checkpoint-attacks/amp/?__twitter_impression=true