Gunmen Kill Two Riot Policemen At Taraba Checkpoint

Gunmen, on Monday, killed two riot policemen at a checkpoint in Dogon-Gawa, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Executive Chairman, Takum Local Government Council, Mr Shiban Tikari, who confirmed the incident, told journalists that gunmen suspected to be bandits took away the slain cops’ rifles.

According to him, the incident happened when the two policemen were left behind to provide security at the checkpoint, while their colleagues went into town to get food.

Tikari stated, “The gunmen came on motorcycles and opened fire on the two policemen, killing them in the process. The attackers also took away their rifles.

“There have been reoccurring incidents of attacks of this kind in the last few months by bandits, who used to disguise in military Special Joint Task Force uniforms.

“These attacks, especially the one of today, have heightened tension in the area.”

This was even as he condemned attacks on security personnel in the area in the last few months.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, failed as he did not take his calls.