HarassBuhari: Reno Omokri Questioned By London Police, Later Asked To Proceed (Pix)

This was the rare moment Reno Omokri was arrested and questioned by the London police. After explaining himself, he was later let to go and continue his peaceful protest at Abuja house in London. It was even the police that escorted him back to the protest ground

Being Interviewed By The London Police @MuhammaduBuhari’s People Called on Me In A Failed Attempt At Stopping #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon

When General Buhari’s people called the City of London Police on me this afternoon, I calmly asked the officer questioning me this question:

‘’Officer, has Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, ever come to Nigeria to access healthcare? So, why should you be called on me when I am asking my President to return to Nigeria to use our hospitals?

The police officer was touched. He told me I was within my rights and flashed the thumbs up sign, and allowed the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon to continue. Buhari's people failed big time!