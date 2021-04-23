‘He Blocked Me For No Reason’

I got to know this young, handsome guy sometime last month. Two visits in the space of 3 weeks and he was all over me.

But I wanted him as a friend and nothing more. The nigga is 5 yrs younger than me

On Monday he came visiting, we talked, laughed and had good time (no sex) then he proffessed his love for me, and I told him same thing: I don’t believe in love blah blah blah.

I asked him for money and he gave me 4k. Today I called him and told him that I wanna travel to see my fams that he should give me 5k. But he sent 3k, and I thanked him.

Later, he blocked me on all available network……what went wrong? Why will he do such?

Insults and bashing are expected.