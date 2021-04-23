‘He Blocked Me For No Reason’

By on No Comment

I got to know this young, handsome guy sometime last month. Two visits in the space of 3 weeks and he was all over me.

But I wanted him as a friend and nothing more. The nigga is 5 yrs younger than me

On Monday he came visiting, we talked, laughed and had good time (no sex) then he proffessed his love for me, and I told him same thing: I don’t believe in love blah blah blah.

I asked him for money and he gave me 4k. Today I called him and told him that I wanna travel to see my fams that he should give me 5k. But he sent 3k, and I thanked him.

Later, he blocked me on all available network……what went wrong? Why will he do such?

Insults and bashing are expected.

‘He Blocked Me For No Reason’ added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.