He Needs Advice On Jogging

I started jogging last year after quitting for more than 4 years. I have been having pains around my kneecap and my legs in general after jogging, and most times I can’t stand on my legs the next day. I have had to stop to recuperate then continue, the pain continues. I have even had to build endurance, hoping the pains would go if I continue jogging everyday, it only got worst. Now I jog only on Saturdays and I still tend to feel pains around my legs and knee the next Saturday.

I would really love to go jogging at least 4 times in a week. Please guys what do I do?

Please I will like to know if there are drugs I can take for the pain or for quick relief?

Also are there any food supplements I can take to strengthened my bones?