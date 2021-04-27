He Was Sacked For Making ‘Bad Comments’ On Report Cards

I wonder the kind of people establishing schools nowdays, for you to be a proprietor or proprietress of a school you need to have studied EDUCATION in school so as to have the clear understanding of how to handle your school and the entire staff.

My friend made some comment on some of his students report card and he is in trouble now.

These are some of the comments:

“He is not active in class”

“She keeps gang in the school”

“He is a truant.”

“She is rude and not respectful”,

those are some of the comment he made, and the proprietor told him to go and apologize to the parent for the comment made on their children’s result, the guy has refused and has been fired for nt apologizing.

Whats your opinion on this?

did you get any comment that made your parent to be mad at you while in secondary school?