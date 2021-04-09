Healthcare In Enugu State: Pictures Of Ongoing Hospital Projects

Update on Gov. #Ugwuanyi’s imprints in the #healthcare sector of #Enugu State

The ongoing massive construction works at the permanent site of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo-Eno, are among the landmark projects of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration that are receiving serious attention in spite of the state’s limited resources and other unanticipated challenges.

The infrastructural projects going on simultaneously at the permanent site include the ESUT Teaching Hospital complex; 2 nos. 12-classroom faculty buildings; 2 nos. 10-classroom faculty buildings and 2 nos. 8-classroom faculty buildings, for the ESUT College of Medicine, which has been duly relocated to Nsukka, and industrial water borehole projects.

The Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centres in 7 Local Government Areas of Enugu State, have been delivered to standard by the Ugwuanyi administration while the construction of modern Cottage hospitals with Isolation wings in Awgu, Oji River, Udenu and Igbo Eze North LGAs are nearing completion, in line with its vision to provide quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services especially in the rural communities.

Enugu State is in the hands of God!

