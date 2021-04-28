Help Me Define My Career Path

Urgent Advice needed. I have upper class in electrical electronics (ND level) 3.02cpa.
The course was not accredited in time but It has been accredited last year and I have obtained the certificate.
While waiting at home, I opt for geophysics at a university.
Should I continue with the geophysics, note, I am at 200 level. OR get a direct entry form and go into electrical electronics engineering proper?.
I can do well with numbers and Physics.
Secondly, which of these training school is popular in the oil and industry:
1 Gabson Professional School of Safety and Engineering Ltd,
2 Mudiame Welding Institute Limited,
3 Skytraine International Limited,
4 BOMI Steel and Pipeline Engineering Company Limited.
Which of them can offer me an American society for welder certificate (AWS).
Thirdly which skills are the most in-demand in the oil sector currently?
I need your honest advice please because I am in a fix.