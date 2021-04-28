Help Me Define My Career Path

Urgent Advice needed. I have upper class in electrical electronics (ND level) 3.02cpa.

The course was not accredited in time but It has been accredited last year and I have obtained the certificate.

While waiting at home, I opt for geophysics at a university.

Should I continue with the geophysics, note, I am at 200 level. OR get a direct entry form and go into electrical electronics engineering proper?.

I can do well with numbers and Physics.

Secondly, which of these training school is popular in the oil and industry:

1 Gabson Professional School of Safety and Engineering Ltd,

2 Mudiame Welding Institute Limited,

3 Skytraine International Limited,

4 BOMI Steel and Pipeline Engineering Company Limited.

Which of them can offer me an American society for welder certificate (AWS).

Thirdly which skills are the most in-demand in the oil sector currently?

I need your honest advice please because I am in a fix.