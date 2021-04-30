Hiking Idere Hills – The New Tourist Attraction In Oyo State (Pictures)

Idere Hills is one of the latest tourist attractions in Oyo State. Idere Hills was recently commissioned as a tourist attraction site in Oyo in the year 2020. It is a historical mountain surrounded by a beautiful green landscape. This mountain has an interesting story dating back as far as over 600 years.

It is located in a quiet town in Idere, Ibarapa region in Oyo State. Idere Hills has one of the most beautiful landscapes in Nigeria. The views will take your breath away. There are several attractions you should look out for when you visit this beautiful mountain.

Source: https://www.travelwaka.com/idere-hills-beautiful-and-historical-mountain-in-oyo-state/