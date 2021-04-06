House Of Reps Member, Suleiman Aliyu Lere Is Dead (Pictures)

A few days after the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala, another lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu (APC), has passed on at the age of 53.

Mr Aliyu died Tuesday afternoon at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after a brief illness.

The deceased had recently won his case at the Court of Appeal, which reversed its own decision, and on November 02, 2020, reinstated him as both the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the winner of the February 23, 2019 House of Representatives election for Lere Federal Constituency.

Born in 1968, he holds a master’s in Civil Engineering, and was nominated Water Resources Commissioner by Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2015. He has worked in the business and banking sectors. He is from Lere.