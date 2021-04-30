‘How Do I Instill Boldness And Confidence In My Daughters?’

Good morning dear nairalanders!

I have two daughters: one will be 3 years old later in the year and the other will be 1 next month. I noticed that my first daughter is too timid. She gets easily frightened by her peers. She is quiet. She will allow just anybody to carry her – even those whom she is older and bigger than – without any resistance.

I really don’t like these attributes about her. I want her to have the boldness to resist some of these things. I want her to be aggressive. I want her to grow up having confidence in doing things her way.

I also wish to instill that in the second child. Thank you!