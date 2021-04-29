How God Saved Me From Being Kidnapped On 29th December 2020

After seeing the viral video of a man whose drink was poisoned while he was happily dancing and merrymaking with friends on 31st night, i decided to put down my experience.

“There is nothing that a chameleon requests from the forest that it doesn’t get.”

“No matter the crooked ways of the river, the calabash will always triumph over it.”

I usually laugh at people who doubt the supernatural. They are usually like fishes that get snapped by a net unknowingly. What most people don’t know is that whatever happens to you today, has been known and endorsed already in the spirit realm long before the event takes place in your life. Well, let’s leave this talk for another day.

First week of November 2020, a Seer sent me a message that “There is a Plot to Kidnap Me on the 29th December 2020 and if the kidnappers succeed; it will cause irreparable damage.” That i should be very careful and trust no one.” Note that as at when i got this message, my program for December hasn’t been drawn but i sure know that December will be very busy. I told no one the message i got, not even my wife; to avoid sending her into panic mode.

On the last week of November 2020, My Political Adviser informed me that his wedding has been scheduled for 29th December 2020 and i said Haaaaaaa!!!! The reason i exclaimed was because attending his wedding is a must, as it is a way to show him and his family that i appreciate all his effort in the development of my political structure.

As his wedding kept drawing closer, people kept asking this my PA if i will attend his wedding and he said “Sure!!! That if i don’t attend, who else will.” Come 20th December 2020, as i prepared to travel to my hometown; i made sure that my security detail were re-armed to the teeth. Note, this was just standard protocol because of the festive season and series of events i am due to attend. Secondly, as at this 20th December, i have already forgotten the message of the Seer and was just happily looking forward to spend time with my family.

I arrived my country home for Xmas and there were tons of visitors trooping in right from the day i landed till i left home. However, i noticed that one of my kinsman was so interested in knowing if i will attend my PA’s wedding. I told him yes and he pleaded that i allow him join my convoy with his car, so we can go to the wedding venue together. I said till that time comes.

Come 28th December 2020, i attended the burial ceremony of a townsman and a brother. As i stepped into the hall where guests were being entertained, there was a cheer from the crowd and i exchanged pleasantries with those i could reach. This my inquisitive kinsman still came, sat close to me and ask again if i was still going for my PA’s wedding, which will take place the next day. That i should remember his offer to join my convoy, i said no problem.

Around 4:30pm, i started feeling uneasy. i suddenly became cold, my left hand was shaking and i was feeling so sleepy. Like, i was struggling to stay awake. I signaled to my team, we left the venue of the burial ceremony. I sent some of them to go represent me in other scheduled programs for the day while i headed home with the rest.

Immediately i got to my bedroom, i fell on the bed and that was all i could remember. When my wife took off my clothes, i don’t even know. I woke up in the morning 29th December to see my family by my bed side. I told my wife to inform my team to get ready for my PA’s wedding while i do the same. Surprisingly, i couldn’t get up from the bed. My wife had to help me to the bathroom to shower and back to the bed.

On that bed, i remembered the warning of that Seer and one of the sayings of my mom that “No matter how dire the situation is, a lion’s cub can never be used as sacrifice.” I started laughing. My family members were surprised and considering moving me to a hospital. I told them not to, that i understand what is happening. As i was still laughing, I dozed off again.

I woke up in the afternoon of 30th December feeling so strong and much better. I requested for my phones, which was taken away from me by my wife. Immediately i opened Facebook and scrolled, the first major news i saw on the wall of a popular journalist in my state: “Multiple Kidnapping On the 29th December” at different locations of the state; with one happening exactly on the same route i was suppose to ply to and fro from the wedding.”

As i was still reading, my father walked in to inform me that my inquisitive kinsman has an accident and wrecked his car that same 28th December evening, after i left the venue of the burial ceremony.

I thank God for overlooking my stubbornness and keeping me out of harm’s way. And sometimes, we need to stop fighting setbacks that happen on our very important days; especially when we have made all possible preparation to ensure a hitch free day. You can never tell what God is trying to keep you from.

This is the story i wanted to share. I leave you to pick whatever piece you want from this write-up.

Thank you