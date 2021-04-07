How I Flew From Enugu Movie Set To Have Sex With My Husband In Lagos – Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph: How I Flew From Enugu Movie Set To Have Sex With Hubby In Lagos

Anita Joseph, Nollywood actress, has recounted how she left a movie set for a sexual escapade with Fisayo Michael, her husband better known as MC Fish.

The film star brought this revelation to light in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Anambra-born actress said she hopped on a plane and flew to Lagos from Enugu to satisfy her sexual urge and then returned to the movie set the next day with a “full tank.”

Chai I had to leave work for just a Day to come get the D*** appointment with Hubby �‍♀️

Now I can go back to work with a full Tank “

…

I hope my Big sisters don’t see this caption bec they still can’t understand why I even flew back to lag and went back to enugu the next Day

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNUpR08MfZt/?igshid=cukov6dwofcv

Anita’s post comes a few days after MC Fish had revealed that he washes her underwear as an expression of his love for her.