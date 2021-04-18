How I Got To Know I Was Still Single

been dating this girl for a while ,we have had our ups and downs but we settled. I plan to get married to her when I get back by God’s grace . I noticed she wants to get married by all means,note:she is 27.
today ,I wanted to try her loyalty and submissiveness. I decided to give her number to a friend ,guess what ….. she denied me , I dont feel bad at all but tired of searching….
omo this girl use me play gg2.5 lolz…… imma take a break rn

