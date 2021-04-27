How I Lost $10,000 – Fisayo Fosudo

Tech YouTuber Fisayo Fosudo Shares how he Lost $10,000

In his 7th Episode of the Finance Friday series, Tech YouTuber, Fisayo Fosudo shares the 5 worst money mistakes of his early 20s and among them, he shared how he lost a considerable amount of money for a business venture:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xIM7ylslik&list=PL4rBPjtcsCXSqr-oD61S-LF_rt3ULQCd7&index=2

Other mistakes he shares include the common mistakes of Investing, Budgeting and Savings.

He also shared how he lost while trying to save in the Naira currency.

What has been your worst money mistake?