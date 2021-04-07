How Simy Nwankwo Became The Best Striker In Europe In The Last 1 Month

How Simy Nwankwo became the best striker in Europe in last 1 month

The Nigerian has been in red-hot form for struggling Crotone in Serie A since the turn of the year.

Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo, has beaten the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland to emerge as the most potent striker in Europe in the last one month.

The Nigeria international found the back of the net eight times in five league games for Crotone between March 3 and April 3, 2021.

Simy’s run started with a consolation goal for Crotone in a 5-1 drubbing against Atalanta. Four days later, he followed up with two goals against Torino to help his team to a rare 4-2 win.

The Super Eagles striker continued his free-scoring form against Lazio on March 12, but his brace was not enough to avert a defeat as Crotone went down 3-2.

Simy also scored one of Crotone’s goals in their 2-3 loss at home to Bologna on the 20th of March. And just last Saturday, he wrapped up a goal-filled month with yet another brace in a 4-3 defeat against Victor Osimhen’s Napoli.

In the whole of Europe, only Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski has come closest to the Nigerian in terms of goalscoring in the period under review.

The Polish goal machine has made the bull’s eyes seven times followed by Karim Benzema with six goals. Simy’s compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored five times for Leicester City; a figure matched by Juventus’ Ronaldo and Gerard Moreno for Villarreal.

Simy Nwankwo equals George Weah’s record

Simy is not just scoring goals, he’s also breaking records in the process.

After scoring against Napoli over the weekend, he became the third African to score in five consecutive Serie A matches, a feat previously achieved by the Liberian great, George Weah at AC Milan in 1996 and Senegalese, Keita Balde for Lazio in 2017.

Only Ronaldo with 12 goals has scored more than Simy in Serie A since the beginning of 2021. The Nigerian has found the net 11 times, tied with Atalanta striker Luis Muriel.

Although Simy has been unstoppable in Serie A this season with 15 goals in 29 games, this hasn’t robbed off on his team as they continue to lead the table from bottom with nine rounds to go.