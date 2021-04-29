How To Check Your N-Power Exit Package On NEXIT Portal

Below are 3 steps on how to check your exit package in the N-EXIT website:

1) Visit the N-EXIT website at https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng

2) Login with your valid email and password

3) Click on “Check Exit Status” button. A page will open showing you the message below:

“Your update is still pending. You will be notified of the next steps via your registered email address.”

Note: this response is what every successfully registered N-EXIT applicant will sees when they click on the “check exit status” at the moment.