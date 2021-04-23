How To Decode An Invalid N-Power Text Message Or Email

1) If the message, sms or email, sent to you contains a link that requires you to fill in your N-Power details but did not direct you to the original N-Power portal which is NASIMS portal, rather it redirects you to a fake N-Power Recruitment website.

2) Check the sender of the message if the phone number or email does not match with the N-Power NASIMS portal support contact for Batch C, and the N-EXIT support team contact for Batches A and B, ignore it.

3) Always check the domain extension, most Federal Government website always ends with the .gov.ng, avoid .com .org links and links with – hyphens, these are red flags.