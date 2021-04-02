“How We Shot Down Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet & Killed Pilots” – Boko Haram

NAF lost radar contact with an Alpha Jet conducting a routine mission on Wednesday evening in the Sambisa forest area of Northeast Nigeria. This is what happened to the jet…



A ball of explosion covers a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet. Screenshot from a propaganda video released April 2021

Boko Haram faction led by Abubakar Shekau released a video on Friday showing the downing of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet which exploded mid-air. The seven minutes 30 seconds-long video showed the Alpha Jet flying low over a battlefield arena with multiple Boko Haram fighters engaging in fierce and uncoordinated firefights.



Alpha Jet spiralling to the ground.

The insurgents could be seen firing what was likely a heavy machine gun (anti-aircraft gun) towards the combat aircraft. Then the footage of a fireball explosion could be seen, as the Alpha Jet headed rapidly towards the ground.

Fighters subsequently moved to the area of the crash and began removing components of the aircraft and the pilots’ personal belongings.



Insurgents removing aircraft component

The video also showed a masked fighter armed with a belt-fed machine gun standing on the aircraft debris, and speaking both Arabic and English.



A Boko Haram fighter armed with a machine gun stands on the aircraft debris.

Multiple Boko Haram fighters had gun trucks, motorcycles, AK pattern rifles, belt-fed machines and what appeared to be at least one OTO Melara M56 105mm howitzer improvised into a mobile artillery system and Suicide Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (SBVIEDs) type vehicle.



What appears to be a 105mm artillery system.

This incident raises safety concerns on both military and humanitarian aircraft flying over the conflict zone. It is unclear if the crash was caused by the anti-aircraft gun or a weapon system the group did not show in the video.



Fighter with an RPG-backed Boko Haram gun truck.

The Alpha Jet is an advanced trainer and attack aircraft that has served in the NAF inventory for almost 30 years, with the Air Force receiving new deliveries of the attack (A) variants in 2015 and 2018 from the United States of America. The crashed NAF 475 Alpha Jet is from that batch.



NAF Alpha jet armed with rocket pod

The Alpha Jets are usually equipped with Soviet rocket pods and unguided bombs used for targeting ground targets. NAF had lost radar contact with an Alpha Jet conducting a routine mission in support of ground troops on Wednesday evening in the Sambisa forest area of Borno State, Northeast Nigeria. Earlier today, the Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, revealed the identities of the pilots as Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele. “At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued,” he had said before Boko Haram’s video surfaced.

