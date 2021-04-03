How Yinka Odumakin died in LASUTH

Afenifere spokesman, Mr Yibka Odunmakin died at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lagos state Teaching Hospital, GISTMASTER gathered. The activist died of complications due to COVID19 pandemic.

According to latest information at our disposal, Odumakin was ill for sometime and taken to IDH, Yaba. When the situation was getting out of hand he was transfered to LASUTH, where he eventually breathed his last at the ICU.

Yinka Odunakin

Odumakin biograpgy- He attended St August in Primary School,Ondo and CAC Grammar School,Edunabon before proceeding to Oduduwa College,Ile-Ife. Odumakin studied at Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife and University of Ghana.

Married to woman leader and activist, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, he handled publicity for a number of political groups and spoke extemporaneously against the Buhari government. He was also very vocal in support of Sunday Ighoho over the killings of Yoruba people in Oke Ogun Area of Oyo estate by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Until his death, Odumakin was not of good terms with former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.