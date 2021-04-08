I Am In London Taking A Short Rest – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is taking a short rest in London, United Kingdom.

This is contained in his letter on Thursday to King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

Buhari said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had been resolved amicably.

“While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

Buhari stated that the King’s exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration.

The President observed relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and ”I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

‘‘Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful, but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance,” the letter added.