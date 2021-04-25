I Can Afford A Private Jet But I Haven’t Acquired One – Paul Enenche (Photos)

I can afford a private jet but I haven’t acquired one — Paul Enenche

The Senior Pastor of Abuja-based Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has described reports in some quarters that his church recently acquired a private jet as “absolutely false and totally untrue”.

The cleric said though his ministry could afford to acquire a private jet for the “purpose of easy, stress-less and aggressive spread of the gospel”, the church was yet to buy one.

Enenche made this known in a statement on Friday through his Secretary, Sylvester Edoh.

The statement titled, ‘On The Purported Acquisition Of A Private Jet’ partly read, “By God’s grace, we do not lack the capacity to acquire or own a private jet for the sake of the gospel.

“However, the news of our acquisition of a private jet that is currently making rounds is absolutely false and totally untrue.”

“The picture of the jet making rounds is that of an aircraft, N838BB HAWKER 800XP (HS25), belonging to a private aviation company that was chartered in December 2019 for a series of crusades in Benue State,” the statement added.

“We do not need to acquire or buy an equipment before we can own it.

“We have the capacity to announce by ourselves, whatever we deem news-worthy,” it concluded.

Acquisition of private jets is not a new phenomenon amongst Nigerian top pastors. The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman; amongst others own private jets.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/i-can-afford-a-private-jet-but-i-havent-acquired-one-paul-enenche/%3famp