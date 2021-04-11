“I Come With New Development Phase For Anambra” – Dr. Maduka Submits Form (Pictures)

PDP Set To Takeover Anambra State As Maduka Submits Governorship Form Amidst Glitz And Hopes



Okosisi Orumba, Dr. Godwin Maduka, a leading governorship aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has submitted his form amidst glitz and hopes.

Maduka who made a historic entrant at the office of PDP Secretariat in Abuja in company of large number of supporters from the State disclosed that with the recent submission of his form at the Party Headquarters in Abuja, it has become imminent that his visionary mandates will lead him through victory at the forthcoming Governorship Elections in Anambra State holding on the 26th of November in the state.

In what seem like a carnival and mini campaign approach, an eye witness account stated that Maduka supporters crowded the PDP Secretariat, chanting their undying support for their next Governor.

The source also disclosed that supporters are of the opinion that Dr. Godwin Maduka has the capacity, exposure and most receptive mandates to takeover Anambra State with the extensive political structure of PDP in the State if given the ticket.

Recall that in recent time, Maduka has made himself massively visible at most social functions and launch of developmental projects in Anambra State where he reiterates his burning ambition and passion to put Anambra in a new picture of developments.

Fielding questions from journalists, Maduka assured the people of Anambra State of his advanced developmental visions in education, job opportunities through integrated exploration of technology, improved welfarism for Public service workers and amongst other prospective strategies to ensure that Anambra State becomes better and greater.

In a review on his profile, especially as a grassroot mobilizer, philanthropist and particularly a triple Professor of Medicine, Maduka stands out, and has made several outstanding feats that include building and refurbishing of school buildings, religions centers, medical center, establishment of a foundation which initiated support for widows, empowerment programs for youths and other initiatives for entrepreneurs in the state.

However, sampled opinions from the people of Anambra State indicate that they have resolved, with several decisions being taken by a myriad of socio-political groups that it’s time for the People’s Democratic Party to takeover leadership for sustainable development and responsive governance in Anambra state.

They also stated that it is time for the people of Anambra State to weigh their options, whether their lives have improved in the previous years, economy or security has improved, including health system, educational system among other things.

They resolved that having weighed the options it is an obvious yearning of the electorates to have a good government under PDP with Dr. Godwin Maduka as the flag bearer.

