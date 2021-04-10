I Couldn’t Pay Birth Hospital Bill – Yul Edochie Marks His Daughter’s 16th Birthday

“I Couldn’t Pay Your Hospital Bill When You Were Born” – Yul Edochie Celebrates His Daughter’s 16th Birthday (Photos)



Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his daughter and first child, Danielle Edochie on her 16th birthday today 10th April, IgbereTV reports.

Yul Edochie revealed he couldn’t not afford her hospital bill of 22k when she was born in 2005.

He wrote;

”I can’t keep calm oo. My daughter, my first child is 16 today.

Happy 16th Birthday to my Angel @danielleyuledochie I still remember that beautiful day in 2005 when you were born. How happy we were to have you. The nurses said you were the cutest baby ever born in that hospital. You never stopped smiling at everyone. That was also the year I joined Nollywood. I remember how broke I was then and couldn’t afford 22k for hospital bills”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNdtQkPAmXM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link