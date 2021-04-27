I Currently Need Your Sincere, Unbiased Advice

Now, to be honest, I just clocked 26. I was done with my sec. education way back in 2012. Due to one problem to the other, i couldn’t further. I had to involve myself in some menial jobs to sustain myself for the meantime and along the way, i learned phone and computer engineering and i do brush through some very important books occasionally.

This is where I need your wise opinion guys. Dad got into a problem when i was about to finish sec. School and since then,hes been repaying debt till now. Infact, debt has consumed all his salary. He’s just borrowing from peter to pay Paul to survive.

And he’s still of the opinion that i go to school. I got admission to study pharmacy at OOU in 2018, paid the acceptance fee but couldn’t pay school fees and i lost it for good. So he wants me to try again but where will he even see the money when school wahala comes again? He’s gonna go the borrowing way again i guess; compounding the problem we have at hand

So I’ve been thinking….what if i go back to factory work, then get myself a computer and learn programming “frontend development for a start”? I want to dedicate atleast 1 to 2 years to learn it. Then after that, i would proceed to school either on part time or full because i still want to further my education to get the b.sc cert. at the minimum.

Honourable men and women, CONSIDERING THE NIGERIA OF TODAY, i need your wise words at this critical junction of my life.

If I’m done with the programming, can it atleast sustain me a little bit?

Should I faithfully follow my dad’s intention or just go through my own plan?

Thanks