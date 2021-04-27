“I Have Been Rejecting Ministerial Appointments Since 2007” – Oby Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Solid Minerals and later Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, said she was determined since 2007 that she would never accept a ministerial appointment again.

The former World Bank Vice President, said this in a series of tweets yesterday, adding that she had rejected past ministerial appointments.

The former minister’s tweet came barely weeks after the “boy she took under her wings in 2011”, Japheth Omojuwa, said in an open letter that she was expected to be appointed a Minister by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

I keep asking, “what is it about becoming a minister that these folks find so fascinating, considering the hardship my previous service to Nigeria including as a Minister, cost my family and me?”

Finally, I got it.

Such attack is by all those who see public office as a Meal.✍�

After 2007, I made a decision to never again accept any “Ministerial Appointment” in this country.

Facts are all around that every time I was offered to be a Minister since 2007, I swiftly turned down the offer.

I know it kills some of you to accept this but it is what it is✍�



Obiageli Ezekwesili