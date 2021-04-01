I Have Joined APC, Pray For Me – Dimeji Bankole Tells Supporters

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole after officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State asked his supporters to pray for him.

Bankole said he has taken a step that needs prayers, urging the supporters trooped to the registration centre to help him with prayers .

Bankole who recently joined the APC, validated his membership at his Ward 10, Iporo – Sodeke unit in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state.

The former Speaker who was led by the representatives of the national and state officials of APC, Bankole, participated in the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise of the party at his ward in the state capital.

Bankole who had contested as governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in 2019 election joined the ruling party at a meeting with National Caretaker Chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

Buni had last week Monday presented Bankole alongside a former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel as new members to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

Bankole also held a closed-door meeting with the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun at his office Oke Mosan last week Thursday, as part of moves to formalise his defection.

While addressing his supporters, Bankole told his supporters and party officials that the registration marks his official defection to the ruling party.

He however, urged the party members to always pray for his steps and the success of the party.

He said, “Today is not for a long speech. The only thing I will say is that I have now joined APC. What is left is to continue praying on the step we have taken. It will be well by God’s grace.”

Welcoming Bankole, the State Chairman of APC, Yemi Sanusi described Bankole’s defection to APC as home coming.

He said his former party, the People’s Democratic Party , was one of the legacy parties that formed the APC.

Sanusi asked him to fully integrate himself into the party and contribute meaningfully towards the success of APC ahead of 2023 elections.