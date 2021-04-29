‘I Just Got My Visa To Travel To Germany For Work But I Am Having Cold Feet’

I just got my Visa to go to Germany. I am having cold feet making this journey. I have already told my boss I am leaving my current position.

I am yet to tell HR because of this cold feet. I have been in Qatar for 2years now and I think its best I move since I cannot marry and bring wify here.

The German company is paying for my flight and accommodation for 2 weeks but I am still having cold feet. The process is cumbersome.. I just realised I need health insurance to make this move. Where can i get such in Nigeria.

