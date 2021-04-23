‘I Make More Money Now As A Solo Singer’ – Peter Okoye (Video)

Singer Peter Okoye says that he makes more money as a solo artiste than he did when he sang with his twin brother Paul Okoye, Igbere TV reports.

The 39-year-old said this in a recent interview with HipTV.

“Hundred percent, I am. I don’t have to share three ways. Call it greed or selfishness. It’s your own cup of tea. I share with nobody. Yes, my management and my team. Fine. But I’m doing my own thing, he said.

Peter also spoke about freedom to do things his way.

“I’m freer. I’m making more money. Freedom is key. I can get a call that there’s a show next week and it’s my daughter’s birthday. I can say, ‘cancel it’. As a group, I couldn’t do that. Moneywise, if I used to share three ways, I share alone,” he added.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fX5VI1OmV64

Peter went solo after years of fighting his brothers Paul and Jude Okoye over the management of P-Square.

He now performs as Mr P, while his twin brother now bears the name Rude Boy.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CN-PJ4tJb1D/?igshid=13ya8wmb3liry