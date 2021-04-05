I Regret Fighting Olamide At The Headies 2015 – Don Jazzy (Video)

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has disclosed that he regrets having a feud with Olamide back in 2015 over a speech he made after collecting an award, Igbere TV reports.

Speaking to Ebuka in an interview, Don Jazzy revealed that he regrets that incident even though he didn’t mean any harm with what he said.

According to him, he would have collected his award and leave the stage without saying anything if the host hadn’t called him right after Olamide’s outburst on stage.

Adding that he asking Olamide to come for the award if that’s what he needs was his way of saying he doesn’t want any wahala and settle for peace but then it was taken out of context.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5PeJO8R-a0