‘I Stopped Masturbating 7 Months Ago’ – Nigerian Lady Celebrates (Pix)

A lady took to her social media account to celebrate her small wins as she marks her seven months anniversary since she stopped masturbating.

According to Yetunde, she started masturbating at a really young age and it eventually became a habit till she became an adult.

She further revealed that the guidelines that worked for her speedily to overcome it is discipline, the holy spirit, and her partner.

Yetunde revealed that she prayer severally that God should please help her to sleep at night without masturbating and gradually she stepped out from the addiction.

I stopped masturbating 7 months ago. I can’t even imagine myself doing it anymore. One of my small wins � I started masturbating at a really young age. Really glad I could overcome � Guidelines: Discipline – I know you’ve heard this before. God – There were times I say this short prayer “holy spirit, please help me to sleep” My partner ���

Source: https://twitter.com/msyetunde2/status/1378271896316297219?s=19











Good afternoon, I have received over 200 DMs from people who wanna stop the act of masturbation. I’m not a Counsellor or a therapist but I’d like to help the people that I can. Kindly tell me how I can help as I really can’t respond to everyone.

https://twitter.com/msyetunde2/status/1379056651974668289?s=19