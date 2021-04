Good day professionals. I have a 9yr old son who I think will fare well in either computer programming, software developer, software & hardware engineer or so.

I am just a regular computer user who have zero knowledge on the aforementioned prospects. Pls, someone should tell me where to start from. I am more inclined to the software/hardware prospects

Is his age too small?

Do we have specialised learning centres that I can enrol him?

Thanks in advance