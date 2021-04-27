“I Will Be Undergoing Colon Cancer Surgery Soon”

https://www.nairaland.com/6521047/ive-been-diagnosed-stage-1

I went to a private hospital today for a more comprehensive diagnosis. I was told that from the symptoms I’m exhibiting and test results as well, it’s best I undergo partial colectomy, because the cancer has grown deep into the layers of my colon wall, but not outside the colon wall yet. My family, as well as you guys have been of immense help, and I really appreciate all your advice. I’ll be updating y’all on my progress. Never in my life did I ever think that this would happen to me. Sincerely, it feels like a dream to me. Thanks everyone.