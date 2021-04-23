‘I Will Break Your Phone’: Sokoto Corper Shares Her Experience With Max Air

Watch video here

Hello good day sir. I am your follower and a youth corper posted to sokoto state for NYSC. I had a terrible experience yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Intl while travelling back from the east to Sokoto where my place of primary assignment is.

I booked to fly with MAX air yesterday and flight departure was for 12:55pm. I got to the airport at 11am checked in etc only to be delayed throughout the day. The flight was moved from 12:55pm to 5:40pm. We kept waiting until around 6:30pm but still nothing. No address from max air staff, no apologies, nothing. In fact at some point they all were no where to be found at their front desk. We kept waiting.

Later around 8pm they announced that the flight to sokoto is on its way, that it will be delayed by 50mins. At this point everyone including me got mad and started shouting and asking to be properly addressed. Me I was scared to travel in the night to sokoto because I’m a corper and I don’t know sokoto. I’m reporting to my PPA for the first time

