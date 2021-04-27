IDPs Block Makurdi-Lafia Highway, Protest Killing Of 7 By Herdsmen (Pics, Video)

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Abagana camp have blocked the Markurdi-Lafia Federal Highway protesting the recent killings by herdsmen and laying the corpses of the victims on the road.

The suspected herdsmen on Tuesday morning invaded Abagana IDP camp killing seven persons and injuring about 15 of them.

According to an eyewitness account present at the protest, the armed herdsmen stormed the host community heading to the IDP camp and started shooting at the people killing seven and leaving many others injured.

The eyewitness warned that they will resort to arms to defend themselves if the Federal Government does not intervene.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom during a visit to the scene of the protest challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the defence of vulnerable rural farming communities and Internally Displaced Persons.

The Governor also asked the President to allow them to acquire weapons to fight armed Fulani herdsmen following the attack on the camp.

“You have all seen what is happening within the last two weeks. We have lost over 70 people in Guma, Makurdi, and Gwer West LGAs alone, in addition to what you have seen here.

“Many are in the hospital apart from the seven that were killed. But I want to say that our patience is being overstretched in spite of our preaching of rule of law and due process. You can see that the people are fed up.’’ he said.

He further asked the President to convene a National Security Summit to get the true picture of the killings allegedly attributed to the bandit.

“Mr President must rise up; he is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has taken oath of office to secure and protect lives and property.

“This (attack) is not acceptable, this cannot continue. Mr President must rise up and address the nation.

“My colleagues, the governors must rise and impress on the President to call a security submit, if possible to declare a state of emergency on security so that all hands will be on deck to address the situation in the country,’’ he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdNqGkXASoA

