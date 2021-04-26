Igbariam: IPOB Accused Of Killing 19 Fulani People In Anambra (Graphic Photos)

The criminals killed 12 women, seven men and an undisclosed number of children.

It was also gathered the criminals brought out the victims, stripped them naked, tied and slaughtered them.

Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have slaughtered 19 Fulani herders in the Igbariam community of Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the hoodlums invaded a storey building housing the Fulani herders in the community around 2a.m on Sunday.

The criminals killed 12 women, seven men and an undisclosed number of children.

It was also gathered the criminals brought out the victims, stripped them naked, tied and slaughtered them.

Our correspondent obtained some gory pictures of the dismembered bodies of the victims.

In these pictures, some vital parts of the victims’ bodies were missing.

A member of the community who wanted his identity covered told our correspondent that the criminals beheaded three men, cut out private parts, breasts and hearts of some of the women and carted them away.

The source added that the criminals killed 25 cows, injured 19 and slaughtered five others.

“Two children are currently in the hospital. A nine-month-old child’s forehead was edged out by the criminals.

“The unfortunate thing is that all the victims belong to the same family,” said the source.

The spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochikwu, did not respond to calls our correspondent put across to his telephone line up to the time of filing this report.



https://dailynigerian.com/suspected-ipob-members/