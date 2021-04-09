IGP Usman Appoints Inuwa As Force Secretary, Retains Mba, Owohunwa As PRO, PSO (Pix)

Acting IGP, Usman Baba Alkali NPM, psc (+), fdc has announced the reappointment of DCP Frank Mba and Ag. cP Idowu Owohunwa as Force Public Relations Officer and Principal Staff Officer to the IGP respectively.

A new Force Secretary AIG Hafiz Inuwa was also announced to replace Mustapha Dandaura who has been redeployed to Zone 7, Abuja.

ALL POSTINGS TO TAKE IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a Lawyer, is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law. He also has a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Dundee, Scotland- United Kingdom. A product of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano where he had his initial police trainings, Frank is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico- USA. He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA.

A former Police Spokesman- both at the national and the Lagos State Command levels, Frank is an experienced communicator and image maker.

The new Inspector General of Police has therefore charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revamping the image of the Force, improving the relationship between the citizens and the police, bridging existing communication gap between the police and its stakeholders, and assisting the IGP in realizing his Mission and Vision for the Force and the nation.

A passionate and versatile police officer who has worked in multiple police units and departments across the country, Frank has attended some of the finest Law Enforcement trainings, both within and outside Nigeria. These include:Countering Violent Extremism and Police Leadership Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Roswell, New Mexico, USA (2018); Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos (2017); Crisis and Disaster Management Course, Israel (2013); Managing the Media in Crisis Situations, School of Media and Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (2013); US-sponsored International Visitor Leadership Program, with special focus on International Crime Issues, Washington DC (2010); General Criminal Investigation Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Botswana (2009); Middle Management Course on Global Peace Operations in Vicenza, Italy (2008); amongst others.

He was a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007, where he distinguished himself through a combination of hard work, professionalism, and discipline, thereby earning himself the prestigious UN Medal. He has since assumed duty as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

BIOGRAPHY OF AIG HAFIZ M. INUWA mni.

The 2nd Assistant Inspector General of Police since the establishment of Zone 13 Police Command Headquarters.

AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, mni (21st of March, 1964) hails from Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force 3rd March,1990.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication – 1987, Master’s degree(Msc) in Public and Administration (MPPA) – 2006.

He has served in so many formations of the Force as an Officer.

In the cause of service, AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, mni rose to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police and was deployed to Delta State Police Command as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations in (2016), a position into which he oversaw the planting of many Police formations in Delta state.

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was the DCP in-charge of Investigation and Intelligence, Delta State Police Command.

Appealed by his intimidating sterling performance, he was transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja – where he was made a principal staff officer (PSO) to the Inspector General of Police.

Further appealed by his unrivalled achievements, the Force Headquarters sent him to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies. On successful completion of the course, he was redeployed to the Delta State Police Command as the Commissioner of Police.

Subsequently, he was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police on 7th Dec, 2017 and was deployed to Cross River State and later redeployed to Delta State as Commissioner of Police on December 23, 2019.

He was promoted Assistant Inspector-General of Police in December 2020 and until his recent appointment, was head of Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia of the Force.

AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, mni has attained the following course:

(1) Advanced Detective Course

(2) Intermidiate Command Course

(3) Strategic Leadership and Command course

(4) Senior Management Course at NIPSS, kuru (SEC 41, 2019)

The Medals/Awards and Recommendations received in line of duty are;

(1) Member of the National Institute (Mni)

(2) United Nations Peace Keeping Medal (MONUA), Angola.

(3) UN (MONUA) Commissioner of Police Commendation for Excellence.

(4) Associate Member, Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN).

His Spectacular Achievement is:

The arrest, search and detention of the former sierra leaning warlord/rebel leader – CPL Fody Saybana Sankoh (now late) when he illegally came into Nigeria through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

His Hobbies are; Travelling, Table Tennis, Squash, and

Badminton.

He is happily married with beautiful Children.

Inuwa is set to retire on 21/03/2024, and replaces AIG Mustapha Dandaura, who himself replaced the now Acting IGP, Usman Baba Alkali as Force Secretary in November 2020.

Born on 20th July, 1970 in Kabba, Kogi State, Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Officer (Course 19/1996) on 15th August, 1996. He emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Cadet Officer in Professional Studies at the Police Academy, Kano.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Policing from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom (on British Government Chevening Scholarship) and a Diploma in National Security from the Centre for Strategic Studies, Galilee International Management Institute, KibutzMizra, Israel.

He has also attended the Global Peace Operations Initiative Course in Vicenza, Italy; US State Department Law Enforcement Executive Development Programme in Gaborone, Botswana; and the British Council Interaction Leadership Programme (2nd Cohort).

Ag. CP Owohunwa was a member of the Nigerian pilot Contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) which was involved in the post-war reform and restructuring of the Liberian National Police (LNP) in 2006 and also served as a Staff Officer to the 2006 Alh. Dan Madami-Chaired Presidential Committee on Nigeria Police Reform.

A former Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police in the IGP Secretariat, Abuja, Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa has at various times served as Operations Officer in Ughelli Area Command, Delta State; Personal Assistant to CP (Personnel & Welfare) Force Headquarters, Abuja; 2i/c and Divisional Crime Officer, National Assembly Complex Police Division, Abuja; O/C General Investigation Section (D3), State CID, Lagos State Command; Divisional Police Officer, Eket Division, AkwaIbom State Police Command; and lately as the pioneer head of the Intelligence Analysis Unit of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau.

An officer with passion for intellectual engagement, the research and published works of Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa include ‘Intelligence-Led Policing’ (Published in ‘The Monograph of Criminal Investigation’); ‘Anatomy of Police Corruption’ (Published in ‘Policing Nigeria in the 21st Century); and ‘Miscarriages of Justice and the Nigeria Police’. Until his appointment as the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. ACP Idowu Owohunwa was the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Inspector-General of Police. He is married with children.

Owohunwa was decorated Commissioner of Police in February 2021.

Owohunwa was appointed PSO by Ex-IGP Solomon Arase, and was called back by Ex-IGP Mohammed Adamu.