IGR Of Nigerian States From 2007 To 2020

Connect on Linked in

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxS_wTPSnE8

▪From 2007 to 2020, Lagos’ IGR surpassed all other states even when there was a reduction in growth rate.

▪In 2010 and 2015, the yoy (year-on-year) growth rate of Lagos’ IGR reduced.

▪Most Nigerian States generate less than 50bn Naira revenue annually; only 6 States generated above this amount in 2020.

▪In 2016, Ogun joined the ’50bn league”.

▪In relative comparison, Lagos’ IGR in 2020 is ~2.3x bigger than that of all North Central States combined.

▪Lagos’ IGR is ~7.4x bigger than that of all North Eastern States combined.

▪Lagos’ IGR is ~2.4x bigger than that of all North Western States combined.

▪Lagos’ IGR is ~4.3x bigger than that of all South Eastern States combined.

▪Lagos’ IGR is ~1.6x bigger than that of all South Southern States combined.

▪Lagos’ IGR is ~3x bigger than that of all South Western States combined.

▪For its immediate neighbor, Ogun State, Lagos’ IGR is ~8.3x bigger.

▪The 2016 recession did not reduce IGR for states but there was a general reduction in 2015. From 2014 – 2015, there was a negative growth in States’ IGR

▪In 2020, another year of recession in Nigeria, there was a negative growth in States’ IGR.

Note: FCT data not available until 2018. Ebonyi data not available in 2015.

Source