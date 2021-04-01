Iheanacho Appears On Packet Of Crisps In UK (Pictures)

Super Eagles hitman Kelechi Iheanacho, enjoys ringing endorsement by giant British snack maker, Walkers.

Kelechi Iheanacho spiced up the FA Cup with his double against Man Utd.

And now his name will go down in CRISPORY as Leicester-based snacks giant Walkers are to mark their first semi-final for 39 years by launching a new range of tortilla chips called IheaNACHOS.

They will be in shops before Brendan Rodgers’ men play Southampton at Wembley on April 18, for the right to face Chelsea or Manchester City in the final.

Leicester and England legend Gary Lineker will star in a £1million TV advert­ising campaign, which will also reference another of the current City heroes.

The Match of the Day host is screened sitting naked in a bath of crisps, eating the IheaNACHOS from the FA Cup before he looks into the camera and says the slogan: “Will you love ’em? Yes Ndidi!”

Lineker also has a quip at opponents Saints and their manager Hasenhuttl by saying: “They melt in your Ralph.”

And in another dig at Southampton, IheaNACHOS multi-packs will contain NINE bags — referring to Leicester’s 9-0 win over the Saints in October 2019.

A sauce close to Iheanacho said he is delighted to dip into the tortilla market.

Walkers spokesman Freddie Salted said: “We are still proud to support Leicester and are proud to commemorate the club’s FA Cup run with our fantastic new brand.