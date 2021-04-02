Iheanacho, Ndidi Celebrate Premier League Player Of The Month Award (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi celebrated his English Premier League Player Of The Month For Match Award.

Iheanacho scored five goals in three league matches for Leicester before the international break.

He also scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The 24 year old is the fourth Nigerian to win the Premier League Player Of The Month Award.

Iheanacho received the award, and teammate Ndidi was delighted for him.

Ndidi played some funny tricks on Iheanacho and called him “Senior Man Kelz” as they both laughed.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTBaZjfHVfQ