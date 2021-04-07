Iheanacho Nominated For PFA Fans’ Player Of The Month (Photo)

The nominees for PFA @BristolStMotors Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for March…
�️@JesseLingard
�️ @67Kelechi
�️ @LacazetteAlex
�️ @LukeShaw23
�️ @HKane
�️ @Mahrez22
Vote for your winner here �
https:///4FoAaxNZ5f
#PFAFansAward
Professional Footballers’ Association
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award in March, sponsored by Bristol Street Motors.
– Kelechi Iheanacho is nominated for the Bristol Street Motors PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award
– The Leicester City striker scored seven goals in four games for the Foxes in March
– City picked up seven Premier League points from a possible nine and reached the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup
Following a superb strike during the 1-1 draw at Burnley, the Nigeria international added another to his tally in a 2-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, before netting a first Foxes hat-trick in a 5-0 success over Sheffield United at King Power Stadium.
Iheanacho then made it seven goals in four games in all competitions with a brace of efforts in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Filbert Way, securing Leicester’s place in the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time since 1982.
The 24-year-old forward is nominated alongside Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Jesse Lingard (West Ham United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).