Iheanacho Voted Leicester’s Man Of The Match After Wonder Goal Vs Crystal Palace

Iheanacho Voted Leicester’s MOTM After Wonder Goal Vs Crystal Palace

Kelechi Iheanacho has been voted Leicester City’s Man of the Match after his stunning strike secured a hardfought 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Leicester announced Iheanacho as the winner on their verified Twitter handle after conclusion of votes by the club’s fans.

Iheanacho came first after claiming an overwhelming 87 per cent of the votes while Johnny Evans and Timothy Castagne got seven and five per cents respectively.

The in-form striker struck a beautiful curler to make it 2-1 with 10 minutes left in the game against Palace.

He has now taken his goals in the Premier League this season to 10 and 17 in all competitions.

Leicester maintain their hold on third position on 62 points and four points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.



