Ikonso: Nnamdi Kanu And The End Of ESN (Opinion)

The killing of ESN Commander in the heart of the operational base of ESN in Imo has not only exposed the tactical weakness of ESN Operatives but also the tactical daftness of Nnamdi Kanu as a leader.

The theatre of ESN which is supposed to be impenetrable given how sensitive as the operational and tactical base of the zone, was torn down by Nigeria security forces and the Commander, Ikonso shot down to his boxer with his charmed vest hanging helplessly around his neck.

If your most fortified camp could be broken down fairly easily, then you are Finished!

The Nigerian security are henceforth in possession of some sensitive and substantial details of ESN. Raids including gadgets and sensitive materials linkng ESN networking and other top commanders & staffs and operational information would have been obtained. There’s no way a top commander, much less a deputy to Kanu wouldn’t have some top secret details in his possession. Everything is now pretty much in the hands of Nigeria Army.

The reason why Nigeria security forces have been having tougher times defeating Bokoharam, Bandits & fulani herdmen is because their operational camps have never been penetrated by the security agencies. What we do witness are occassional random arrests of terrorists & bandits with little or nothing to show.

Going into a terrorist camp is a fight to finish as the case of Idris Deby paying the ultimate price. ESN do not have what it takes to defend its most fortified territory. Although, they could throw back some few punches but would later buck even before the fight began.

A closer look at the arms and ammunition recovered from Ikonso’s camp shows the unpreparedness and scantily stocked the so called ESN, other than an empty barrel. With those little stock of arms, they hardly could go a 6 hour shooting spree with the the security agencies. Compare with the fully armed bandits hobnobbing with Gumi, whose ammunition were displayed with intent. Notwithstanding, the full gallery of their arms & ammunition. They have easy access from Libya, Chad, Mali, Niger through the border.

What access do ESN has? the access to attack random road blocks police officers, get them killed and disposses them of their weapons, at most an organized attacks on police stations where large cache of arms were stolen for more attacks. They are landlocked, they are holed up without the privilege of access like the North, the West or their close neighbors, SS. Little wonder, Nnamdi Kanu was so particular about dismantling all road blocks in the South East so that as much arms would come in so easily and unfettered.

With the Nigerian Army in possession of what would further nail IPOB/ESN in the international community, I expect that British Government and her EU allies will revoke the asylum consideration and may likely align with the Federal Government’s proscription of IPOB in the wake of overwhelming criminal evidences linking IPOB activities to terrorism less than 24hours to an attack on a Governor’s house. While his house was set ablaze, cars burnt, more unfortunately, two of his security aides were killed.

The perpetrators could not be far fetched from the statement by another South East Governor, Ikpeazu, who stated that Nnamdi Kanu had declared death sentence on All the Governors in the South East.

Nnamdi Kanu has been having a handshake across the Ambazonia region of Southern Cameroon from whence he has been getting handouts on how to carry out series of organized violent attacks on Government institutions. Being a man with much words and very little wisdom, he has no political support which creates a wide gulf from his Ambazonia counterpart, who has the support of the socio-political class.

Nnamdi Kanu would be rat out from his hole because of his vile vituperations, wild imaginations, and tactless misgivings.

If his foot soldiers could penetrate a Governors house, I think Kanu could have made the most of it by deploying intellectual sagacity rather than being a blood thirsty & destructive beast. The absence and otherwise lack of a think-tank among Ipob’s hierarchy complements Kanu and his goons as a money hungry cult.

Following this ugly development, it’s high time Ohaneze Ndigbo and Elders crawled out with their red caps and walking sticks to make a loud plea to tie down their recalcitrant ipob kids to a chain and passionately disown Kanu with their full chest, otherwise the righteous dwellers might suffer from the impending consequences.

-Lion