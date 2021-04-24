‘I’m Going Back To School. I Missed A Job Because I Lack Degree’ – Soso Soberekon

”I Am Going Back To School Soon. I Just Missed A Life Changing Apointment Because I Don’t Have The Required Degree” – Music Eecutive Soso Soberekon

Music executive, Soso Soberekon, has taken to his Instagram handle to stress the importance of education, IgbereTV reports.

He took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he just lost a life-changing appointment because he doesn’t have the required degree. A fan had asked him during a question-and-answer session if school is important for creatives.

Responding, Soso Soberekon wrote;

”Education is very important and a major plus, I just missed a life changing appointment because I don’t have the required degree. I am going back to school soon, I don’t want to be limited anyway”



