Imo Humanitarian, Mbata Builds 2km Dual Carriage Road (Photos)

By: Harriet Ijeomah

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has commended an illustrious son of the state, Prince Alex Mbata for his magnanimity in constructing a 2km road in Owerri, the state capial, inorder to support the state government.

Senator Uzodimma gave the commendation on Thursday at the commissioning of the road.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku appealed to other well-meaning Imolites to toe the path of Prince Mbata by supporting the efforts of the state government.

He stated that Imo is the fastest growing state in the federation in all spheres of development, saying that very soon, Imo will be a tourist attraction for education and medical treatments.

Governor Uzodimma described the road project built by the philanthropist as people oriented, designed to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the area.

In his speech, the Speaker, Imo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem thanked both the governor and Prince Mbata for building quality roads that will last for at least,40 years.

Also speaking, Chief Martin Agbaso,( Ochudo) advised Imolites to bring their investments home like Prince Mbata.

He added that Prince Mbata has constructed many roads in his village, Nkwoma, Owerri North Local Government of Imo State and prayed God to replenish his resources.

Adding their voices, former speaker, Imo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha, Chief Henry Njoku ( Harritex), Lady Chidimma Oparaocha commended Prince Mbata for what they described as unmatched magnanimity.

Austin Nwachukwu, a landlord in the area effusively thanked Prince Mbata for bringing hope to the hopeless, describing the road before it was constructed by Mbata as a dungeon and dead trap to the residents of the area.

In his remarks, the philanthropist, Prince Mbata told Imolites that the propelling factor was the inspiration of the Holy Spirit to relieve residents of the area from hardship occasioned by deplorable condition of the road for more than three decades.

He added that the governor’s good spirit of building federal roads namely Owerri-Orlu; Owerri-Okigwe further gave him the courage to complement his efforts.

Prince Mbata equally disclosed that he is tempted to name the road Grace and Mercy Road but would not.

According to him, ” I am representing my company of which I am the CEO in building the road.

He further disclosed that his company, ABM Global will soon provide 2,000 Jobs to the teeming unemployed graduates of the state in order to reduce restiveness among the youths.



https://pmexpressng.com/uzodinma-praises-mbata-for-constructing-2km-road/