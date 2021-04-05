Imo Prison Break: “No Nigerian Deserves To Be In Prison” – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that no Nigerian deserves to be in the country’s prisons.

The IPOB leader based his stance on the treatment received by some groups whom he said get freed and rehabilitated after they are arrested by authorities.

He said on Twitter, “If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen & other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents, can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria. If you know you know! #UGM.”

Kanu’s post comes hours after news broke out that some gunmen on Monday broke into the Owerri Correctional Prison in Imo State and freed over 1,500 inmates.

The PUNCH learnt that the gunmen also razed the Imo State Police Command headquarters including the vehicles parked in the premises.