Imo State House Of Assembly Is Not On Fire

Information reaching AF NEWS from a credible source has it that the news of Imo State House of Assembly being on fire is fake news, not true.

It also revealed that the purported video is not true, but a doctored video used to incite, create tension in the state.

The source which is also a principal officer of the Imo State House Assembly but wants to remain anonymous maintained that the house is intact and well secured.

“This is the peoples house, Imo state peoples house, the house is intact, not on fire” he revealed.

He went further to advise media practitioners to always verify news contents before publishing.

“Media professional should always confirm, verify news items. I believe the house spokesperson will make a statement soon.

