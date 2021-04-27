Imo, Uzodinma Under Attack By Enemies – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that enemies of Imo attacked the residence of Governor Hope Uzodimma and other public facilities.

The party, in a statement on Monday, condemned the target on security personnel and formations in Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Rivers States.

John Akpan Udoedehe, National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, commiserated with agencies and families over the loss of law enforcement officers.

Udoedehe said breaking into the Governor’s residence was an attack on democracy and constituted authority.

The scribe said the party was in shock over the ugly turn of events after learning there were fatalities with others injured and maimed during the attack.

He vowed that the party and security services will not allow persons and interests to turn Imo State to a killing field.

“We call on the good people of Imo State to go about their legal activities without fear and resist these enemies of the State.

“Our security services must fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law so as to restore dignity to the citizenry and confidence in the system,” the statement added.

